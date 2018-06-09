ST. LOUIS (AP) — Prosecutors have charged a man and woman in the shooting deaths of two men last month in St. Louis.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 36-year-old Corliss Mack was charged Friday with two counts of first-degree murder, robbery, kidnapping and other counts in the May 19 deaths of 55-year-old Ira Johnson and 61-year-old Sylvester Caston. Both were shot in the Penrose neighborhood, and both died at the scene.
Prosecutors say 40-year-old Qiana Fletcher has been charged with two counts of second-degree murder and other counts.
Police say Johnson and Caston were in on a deal with Mack and Fletcher to rob a heroin dealer. Police say that during the course of the robbery, Mack shot Johnson and Caston. Police say the heroin dealer, who witnessed the shootings, escaped on foot.

Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com