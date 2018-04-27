CHICAGO (AP) — Two Chicago men have been charged in the death of a blind man who was fatally shot while standing on a street corner.

Police say 30-year-old Dureya Lark and 22-year-old Damarcus Washington were arrested after their car crashed shortly after Wednesday night’s drive-by shooting on Chicago’s west side.

Both face one count of first-degree murder in the killing of 50-year-old Johnny Shanklin. They were scheduled for a Friday bond court hearing.

Police say Shanklin was standing outside a corner store in the Lawndale neighborhood when a vehicle approached and someone inside fired, shooting Shanklin in the back.

Roy Johnson is a security guard at the corner store where Shanklin was a regular. He tells CBS Chicago he’s heartbroken and says Shanklin was a humble guy who was always cracking jokes.