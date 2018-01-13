EDGEWATER PARK, N.J. (AP) — A man and woman have been charged in the fatal shooting of a 26-year-old man following a fight.

Authorities in Burlington County say Shane Davis and Jada Coley, both 19-years-old, were arrested shortly after the shooting of David Dibraccio, formerly of Vineland, around 3:45 p.m. Friday.

The county prosecutor’s office says Saturday the three became involved in a fight and Coley allegedly assaulted Dibraccio with a shovel. They say Davis then allegedly shot him.

Dibraccio was pronounced dead at a local hospital at around 5 p.m.

Davis, who turns 20 years old Sunday, is charged with first degree murder and weapons charges. Coley is charged with aggravated assault and weapons offenses. It wasn’t immediately known if they’re represented by lawyers who can comment on the case.

An investigation is continuing.