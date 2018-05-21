FORADA, Minn. (AP) — Two men charged with manslaughter in the death of a firefighter who was found beaten outside a bar in western Minnesota are due in court.
Troy Traut and Jacob Larson are each with first-degree manslaughter and fifth-degree assault and are scheduled in Douglas County court Monday.
Forty-six-year-old Steven Hlinsky was found bleeding from his nose and ear outside the Muddy Boot bar in Forada early on May 5. Hlinsky was released from the hospital on May 11 and died at home two days later.
Authorities say surveillance video shows Hlinsky trying to escort Larson out of the bar when Larson put Hlinsky in a headlock and Traut grabbed Hlinksy’s arm.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- A Staten Island man found a safe with cash in his backyard — then things got weird
- MH370 experts think they've finally solved the mystery of the doomed Malaysia Airlines flight
- Texas jury hits Omaha trucking company with $89.6M verdict
- 'Epic takedown': Bill Gates draws laughs at Trump's expense
- Insurer balks at paying for ER visits for certain ailments
About 600 people gathered for Hlinsky’s funeral Saturday. He was the father of two children.