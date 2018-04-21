GONZALES, La. (AP) — Two Louisiana residents face charges two weeks after a crash that killed a 5-year-old girl.

Louisiana State Police said the suspects were 31-year-old Angela Gaudet (GOH’day) and 35-year-old Joey Gaudet. Both are from Gonzales.

The Advocate reports that state police say Joey Gaudet initially told investigators he was driving and trying to make a left turn in Ascension Parish on April 7 when he hit another vehicle.

He claimed that Angela Gaudet was his passenger. Investigators later found that the woman had been the driver. Police toxicology results indicated she was impaired

She faces multiple charges, including vehicular homicide. Charges against Joey Gaudet include obstruction of justice.

The crash killed 5-year-old Addisyn Teekell.

Online records indicate both suspects were in jail Saturday, awaiting arraignment. Information on their attorneys was unavailable.

Information from: The Advocate, http://theadvocate.com