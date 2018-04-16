KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Two former employees are charged with defrauding DST Systems in Kansas City out of nearly $400,000.
The Kansas City Star reports 48-year-old Thomas Ray Jones, of Blue Springs, and 45-year-old Russell Fotovich, of Kansas City, are charged in federal court with fraud, money laundering and filing false income taxes.
Prosecutors say the two men were supposed to take scrap metal from a renovation project at a DST facility to a scrap dealer. They allegedly kept most of the proceeds and didn’t report the money on their income tax returns.
Federal prosecutors say the men turned in only about $175,000 of the $563,556 in proceeds due to DST. The men reportedly bought several cars and motorcycles with the embezzled funds.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Archaeologists find silver treasure on German Baltic island VIEW
- Starbucks CEO apologizes to black men arrested while waiting at Philadelphia store
- In interview, Comey calls Trump ‘morally unfit’ and a ‘stain’ on all around him
- Catholic priest under investigation left suicide notes
- Spokesman: Former first lady Barbara Bush in failing health
Online records don’t show that either man has an attorney.
___
Information from: The Kansas City Star, http://www.kcstar.com