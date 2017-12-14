NEW YORK (AP) — Two Long Island men have been indicted in a 2015 shooting in Queens that killed rapper Lionel Pickens and wounded his friend.

Queens prosecutors say the pair followed Pickens from a nightclub in Brooklyn to Queens where they shot him and his friend who were sitting in Pickens’ Porsche.

Prosecutors say 26-year-old Jamar Hill, of Valley Stream, and 32-year-old Quincy Homere, of Baldwin, are being held without bail after being arraigned Thursday on murder, attempted murder and weapons charges.

They each face up to 25 years to life in prison if convicted. Information on their lawyers wasn’t immediately available.

Pickens, also known as Chinx, was working on his debut album, “Welcome to JFK,” when he died. The album was released in Aug. 2015.