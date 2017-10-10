BALTIMORE (AP) — Authorities say a deputy who was dragged by a vehicle in Maryland has been released from a hospital and two people now face charges.

Anne Arundel County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Sgt. Brian Andre told The Baltimore Sun on Monday that 46-year-old Melissa Andrea Day and 41-year-old David Waid were arrested following an anonymous tip.

Waid faces charges including attempted first-degree murder and assault on a law enforcement officer. Day was charged with the same assault count along with other charges including attempted manslaughter with a vehicle.

Deputy Warren Porter suffered road burn and other injuries after he tried to arrest Day. She was wanted on multiple warrants, and Porter had seen her in the passenger seat of a parked vehicle Saturday afternoon.

The Sun couldn’t reach Day or Waid for comments.

___

Information from: The Baltimore Sun, http://www.baltimoresun.com