ASHLAND, Va. (AP) — Two central Virginia newspapers are shutting down, becoming the second and third community papers to close in the Richmond area this year.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports The Herald-Progress, which covers Ashland and Hanover County, announced Wednesday that it will publish its final edition this week. Company leaders determined the paper was “no longer commercially viable.”

Tennessee-based Lakeway Publishers Inc. said it’s also closing Herald’s sister paper, The Caroline Progress, which covered Caroline County.

The Times-Dispatch couldn’t reach company executives for further comment.

The papers’ closures will follow that of the Hopewell News earlier this year. That paper shut down in January, laying off about 20 people.

