MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican immigration officials say an armed gang killed two Central American migrants and wounded at least one in the Gulf coast state of Veracruz.

The immigration agency says a group of about 40 migrants was travelling on a rural road when attackers in a vehicle tried to stop them.

Officials say that when the pursuers failed to catch the migrants, they opened fire, killing a 10-year-old and an adult. The agency said Monday that a woman suffered three gunshot wounds and was being treated at a hospital.

All the victims were apparently from Honduras or Guatemala.

Organized gangs frequently try to kidnap Central American migrants for ransom or rob them as they make their way across Mexico toward its border with the United States.