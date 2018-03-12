GREAT FALLS, Mont. (AP) — Authorities say the deaths of two inmates at the Cascade County Detention Center this past weekend were not suspicious.

The Great Falls Tribune reports that Sheriff Bob Edwards said the two inmates died on Saturday.

Edwards says one of the deaths is consistent with suicide, while the other appears to be natural causes.

The two deaths occurred in separate incidents about four hours apart in the morning.

State officials are handling the investigation into the deaths. Fergus County Coroner Dick Brown is handling the coroner duties.

Edwards said he would release names once the county is authorized to do so.

