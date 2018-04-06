MOGADISHU, Somalia (AP) — A Somali police officer says a suicide car bomber has detonated at an army checkpoint on the airport road in Somalia’s capital, injuring one soldier.

Capt. Mohamed Hussein says the bomber apparently was heading to Mogadishu’s international airport but was stopped by soldiers.

The heavily fortified airport houses embassies and is a major target for al-Shabab extremists.

A second car bomb detonated shortly afterward Friday at a busy junction in Mogadishu, with one person reportedly injured.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the two explosions. The al-Qaida-linked al-Shabab often targets high-profile areas of the capital and holds large parts of southern and central Somalia.