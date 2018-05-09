JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Two candidates are headed to a runoff to fill a vacant seat in the Mississippi House of Representatives.

The Bolivar Commercial reports that Blake Ferretti of Cleveland and Tracey Rosebud of Tutwiler advanced from a field of four candidates Tuesday in a special election in District 30. It includes parts of Bolivar, Quitman, Sunflower and Tallahatchie counties.

The runoff is May 29.

The winner will serve until January 2020, filling the end of a term started by Democrat Robert Huddleston of Sumner, who had served since 1996. He resigned during the 2018 legislative session to spend more time with his family.

Party labels do not appear on ballots in Mississippi special elections.

___

Information from: Bolivar Commercial, http://www.bolivarcom.com