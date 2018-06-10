MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — Two candidates for governor have yet to file legally required financial disclosures and tax returns.

The Burlington Free Press reports that James Ehlers, a Democrat, and Keith Stern, a Republican, both failed to file the disclosure along with their consent to be a candidate. The deadline was May 31.

Stern said he would not release his tax returns because they would intrude on his wife’s privacy, but that he would submit the financial disclosure. Ehlers said he was unaware the paperwork was due and plans to file soon.

Neither man faces legal consequences for failing to file the paperwork, nor will it not keep them off the August primary ballots.