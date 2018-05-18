NEW YORK (AP) — A pair of New Jersey Transit buses collided inside the Lincoln Tunnel, and authorities say 32 people have been hurt, included seven with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.
Officials say a NJ Transit bus rear-ended another at about 9:50 a.m. Friday in the tunnel’s center tube and then drove into New York City and pulled over. The accident snarled morning rush hour traffic.
The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey manages the tunnel. Officials said the tunnel was open, with delays.
The Lincoln Tunnel connects New York City with New Jersey and is a major transit artery.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Waterboarded, shot with crossbows: Authorities list torture of 10 children in California home
- Restored WWII bomber Memphis Belle makes public debut VIEW
- 'Excited and scared': Hawaii volcano spews huge cloud of ash VIEW
- MH370 experts think they've finally solved the mystery of the doomed Malaysia Airlines flight
- Alarm grows as Ebola is confirmed in Congo city of 1.2 million VIEW