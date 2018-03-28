SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Two people were burned in a chemical explosion that forced the evacuation of a laboratory at the University of Utah.

Salt Lake City firefighters responded to a Hazmat incident at the Emma Eccles Jones Medical Research Building at about 5 p.m. Tuesday.

Fire officials say the two victims suffered minor burn injuries in an explosive chemical reaction that included a nitric acid spill.

School spokeswoman Suzanne Winchester says the two were treated on the scene and a third person received follow up care for a minor injury at the university hospital.

The evacuation order was lifted at about 7:30 p.m. but cleanup operations continued into the night.

An investigation is continuing but the Salt Lake Fire Department says the cause of the explosion appears to be the incorrect mixing of chemicals.