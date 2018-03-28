SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Two people were burned in a chemical explosion that forced the evacuation of a laboratory at the University of Utah.
Salt Lake City firefighters responded to a Hazmat incident at the Emma Eccles Jones Medical Research Building at about 5 p.m. Tuesday.
Fire officials say the two victims suffered minor burn injuries in an explosive chemical reaction that included a nitric acid spill.
School spokeswoman Suzanne Winchester says the two were treated on the scene and a third person received follow up care for a minor injury at the university hospital.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Man charged with shipping explosives to military sites
- Donald Trump Jr.’s wife reportedly found ‘sexy texts’ from Aubrey O’Day while he was in the shower
- Here's how to download all your data from Facebook: It might be a wake-up call | Analysis
- Grand jury won't indict 2 Columbus, Ohio, police officers who shot black man
- The courts say the Parkland kids' agenda is largely compatible with the Second Amendment
The evacuation order was lifted at about 7:30 p.m. but cleanup operations continued into the night.
An investigation is continuing but the Salt Lake Fire Department says the cause of the explosion appears to be the incorrect mixing of chemicals.