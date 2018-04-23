JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — A fast-moving fire that severely damaged two Jersey City buildings has displaced more than 40 people.

No injuries were reported in the fire that broke out late Sunday night.

Authorities say it took firefighters several hours to bring the blaze under control. It started in a three-story home that housed about six apartments and eventually spread to a neighboring building.

About 42 people overall were displaced by the fire. They were receiving assistance from the American Red Cross.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.