GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Two brothers held in a northeastern Wisconsin jail are facing extradition on possible homicide charges in Arizona.

The brothers, ages 16 and 20, were found in Green Bay where they apparently had a relative. Green Bay Police Capt. Jeremy Muraski says the brothers are accused of robbing and fatally beating a man they were living with in Phoenix last week.

Muraski says police in Arizona learned the two were likely headed to Green Bay where an uncle lives. Officers from the U.S. Marshals Service arrested the two Friday.

They are expected to be extradited to Arizona to face charges of first-degree murder, armed robbery, kidnapping and car theft.