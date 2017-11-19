GAS CITY, Ind. (AP) — Authorities say a weekend house fire in northeastern Indiana killed two brothers and a dog.

Gas City Fire Chief David Linn says the home was fully engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived on the scene Saturday morning, and they needed two hours to get the blaze under control. He says two bodies were found inside afterward.

The Grant County Coroner’s Office identified the victims as 60-year-old Douglas Simon and 53-year-old Bruce Simon.

Fire officials say the fire started on the main floor and spread to the second floor.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, but officials don’t believe it’s suspicious.