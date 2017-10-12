SANFORD, Maine (AP) — Two of the three boys charged with setting a fire that destroyed an abandoned mill in Sanford, Maine, have pleaded guilty to reduced charges.

The two pleaded guilty Thursday to misdemeanor criminal mischief and were sentenced to a year of probation. The Journal Tribune reports that if the boys stay out of trouble then a felony arson charge will be dismissed in the new year.

It took more than 100 firefighters from Maine and New Hampshire to contain the blaze at the 300,000-square-foot Stenton Trust Mill building in June.

The defense lawyers said the boys are remorseful and never meant for a fire they started to get out of control and destroy the building. The third boy is scheduled to make his appearance at Biddeford District Court on Oct. 26.