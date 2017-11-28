DELAND, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say two junior high students made a bomb threat at their school in Florida.

News outlets report that the boys were arrested Monday at DeLand Middle School. They each face a charge of making a false report of a bomb.

A school spokesman says the two students called 911 to say they were going to shoot up the school and had a bomb.

The school was placed on lockdown. DeLand police and the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office searched the school, but nothing was found.