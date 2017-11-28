DELAND, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say two junior high students made a bomb threat at their school in Florida.
News outlets report that the boys were arrested Monday at DeLand Middle School. They each face a charge of making a false report of a bomb.
A school spokesman says the two students called 911 to say they were going to shoot up the school and had a bomb.
The school was placed on lockdown. DeLand police and the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office searched the school, but nothing was found.
Most Read Stories
- This City Hall, brought to you by Amazon | Danny Westneat
- Here are the bowl game possibilities for the UW Huskies after their Apple Cup win
- 'Vigorous' weather system from Alaska will bring blustery Tuesday commute to Seattle area
- New CEO Kevin McAllister pushes Boeing to be ‘faster, nimbler’ as decision looms with new jet
- Seattle teen sentenced in Jasmer slaying