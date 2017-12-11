PHOENIX (AP) — Police say the dead bodies of a man and woman have been found inside a northeast Phoenix home.
They say a man came to the home Monday morning to find his parents dead.
Police didn’t immediately call it a murder-suicide, but say they are not searching for any suspects.
They say one of the adults had a gunshot wound, but the cause of death for the other person isn’t immediately clear.
Police say the deceased were a 76-year-old woman and a 77-year-old man.
Their names weren’t immediately released.