PHOENIX (AP) — Police say the dead bodies of a man and woman have been found inside a northeast Phoenix home.

They say a man came to the home Monday morning to find his parents dead.

Police didn’t immediately call it a murder-suicide, but say they are not searching for any suspects.

They say one of the adults had a gunshot wound, but the cause of death for the other person isn’t immediately clear.

Police say the deceased were a 76-year-old woman and a 77-year-old man.

Their names weren’t immediately released.