HOUSTON (AP) — Houston police are investigating the discovery of two bodies found inside a burning pickup truck.
Police say firefighters were summoned early Sunday to what initially was reported as a grass fire in a residential area on the city’s northeast side and spotted the bodies inside the vehicle.
Identities of the victims haven’t been immediately determined.
Authorities say two were burned beyond recognition.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- US launches missile strikes in Syria VIEW
- Police chief: Officers did nothing wrong in Starbucks arrest
- Pharmacist who claimed self-defense seeks sentence reduction
- Details emerge about the Syrian sites the US, UK and France targeted
- Billionaire seeks to split California into 3 states