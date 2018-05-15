LENA, Wis. (AP) — Authorities have recovered two bodies after a suspicious fire in northeastern Wisconsin.

Oconto County sheriff’s officials say the fire was reported in a manufactured home west of Lena around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday. Officials have ruled the fire suspicious.

The home was engulfed in flames when the Lena Fire Department arrived. The Green Bay Press Gazette reports the occupants apparently were at home and did not escape.

While the blaze was being extinguished, firefighters found a body immediately next to the structure and a second body inside the home.

The state fire marshal and the Wisconsin Department of Justice are among agencies investigating the fire.