BEMIDJI, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota health officials say two Burger Kings in Bemidji have temporarily shut their doors following a salmonella outbreak that infected more than two dozen customers.

The Star Tribune reports that since September, the Minnesota Department of Health has identified 27 confirmed cases and another four probable cases of salmonella with links to the two fast-food restaurants. Both sites voluntarily closed to the public on Thursday to begin the decontamination process.

Once most cases were reported this fall, the Health Department imposed strict interventions that rigorously cleaned the restaurants and barred employees with symptoms from working for 72 hours.

Officials say two new cases were identified this week that appear to match outbreak strain — ultimately prompting the closures.

Salmonella bacteria can cause diarrhea, vomiting, stomach pain and fever.

