GOLETA, Calif. (AP) — Two female bears badly burned in a wildfire are back home in the Los Padres National Forest.

KABC-TV reports recent photos and GPS tracking show the bears are moving around and in good health in the forest after suffering burn injuries in December from a massive wildfire that affected Ventura and Santa Barbara counties.

The bears were released back into the wild in January.

The bears were found and taken for treatment. They had tilapia skin placed on their paws to quickly and better heal the burn injuries.

One bear was pregnant. Fish and Wildlife officials say they are not sure if she has delivered the baby.

