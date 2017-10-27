ATLANTA (AP) — Authorities say two major interstates through the heart of Atlanta have reopened after they were shut down near the start of the morning rush hour, causing heavy delays.

WSB-TV reports that Interstate 20 and I-75/85 were both closed for more than 90 minutes due to some type of police activity.

Police did not immediately provide details on the situation that led to the closures.

