ATLANTA (AP) — Authorities say two major interstates through the heart of Atlanta have reopened after they were shut down near the start of the morning rush hour, causing heavy delays.
WSB-TV reports that Interstate 20 and I-75/85 were both closed for more than 90 minutes due to some type of police activity.
Police did not immediately provide details on the situation that led to the closures.
___
Most Read Stories
- Here’s one way for vehicle owners to avoid paying Sound Transit’s car-tab tax
- Seattle ranked nation's No. 2 coolest city — just behind this West Coast rival
- The bottleneck in Seattle’s homeless shelters that leaves thousands on the streets WATCH
- Florida newcomers surge: the latest on another year of record-breaking growth in Seattle area
- 2 shot in Seattle's University District, police say
Information from: WSB-TV, http://www.wsbtv.com/index.html