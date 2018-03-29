LOGEN, Utah (AP) — A former Utah State University football player accused of sexually assaulting seven women will face two separate trials in a neighboring county after a judge agreed to move the case to find a more impartial jury.

The Herald Journal of Logan reports Judge Brian Cannell agreed Thursday to move Torrey Green’s cases from Cache County, where Utah State University is located, to nearby Box Elder County.

Cannell also agreed to consolidate six separate rape cases into one trial because the six women made similar allegations of being assaulted by Green while on dates with him.

A seventh woman’s accusation that she was raped at a party will be heard at a separate trial.

Green faces charges that include rape, forcible sex abuse and aggravated kidnapping. He has said he’s innocent.

