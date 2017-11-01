ROCK HILL, S.C. (AP) — Two men have been arrested in South Carolina as fugitives in the deaths of two women in New York City earlier this year.

York County Sheriff Kevin Tolson told The Herald of Rock Hill that his deputies working with state, federal, and New York Police Department officers arrested the men wanted in the deaths of two women in Brooklyn on July 12.

Twenty-year-old Nazir Daunte Saunders and 18-year-9old Anthony Alexander were arrested without incident Tuesday.

Tolson said the men were found in the home of a family friend of at least one of the suspects.

New York police say the men are suspects in the deaths of 21-year-old Chynna Battle and 29-year-old Shaqwanda Staley.

New York authorities were expected to begin the extradition process Wednesday.

___

Information from: The Herald, http://www.heraldonline.com