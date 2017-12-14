INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indianapolis police have arrested an 18-year-old man and a juvenile in the fatal shooting of a prominent Indiana University doctor and educator.

The man and the juvenile were arrested Thursday on felony murder and burglary charges in connection with Dr. Kevin Rodgers’ Nov. 20 death.

The Indianapolis Star reports police investigators believe Rodgers walked in on a burglary when he was shot to death in his home near Eagle Creek Park.

The 61-year-old Rodgers was the program director emeritus of the emergency medicine residency at the Indiana University School of Medicine.

He was also president of the American Academy of Emergency Medicine and an assistant lacrosse coach at Cathedral High School in Indianapolis.

Rodgers’ staff page on the university’s website says he had joined IU’s emergency medical program in 1998.

