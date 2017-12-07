GOODWATER, Ala. (AP) — Two people have been arrested in connection with the shooting death of an 87-year-old man in Alabama.

News outlets report that Capt. Tom Herman with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s State Bureau of Investigation confirmed Tuesday that 26-year-old LaDaniel Martel Tuck and 25-year-old LaTonia Althea Daniel are charged in the death of Thomas V. Chandler.

Herman says Goodwater police called state authorities to assist in the investigation after Chandler’s body was found off a road on Monday.

Daniel and Tuck were taken to Coosa County Jail. It’s unclear if they have lawyer.

The investigation remains active. Further details weren’t immediately released.