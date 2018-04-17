SEDALIA, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say two men have been arrested in a Sedalia shooting that left one man dead and another wounded.

The Sedalia Democrat reports that 25-year-old Eric Harper, of Chicago, was arraigned Monday on charges of first-degree assault, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon. No attorney is listed for him in online court records. Another Illinois man was arrested in Missouri but hasn’t been charged.

Police Cmdr. Matt Wirt says detectives believe the suspects are related to 42-year-old Maurice Harper, who was killed Sunday. The surviving shooting victim remained hospitalized Monday in stable condition.

Harper had been scheduled to go on trial next week on charges that he helped hide someone after a 2016 shooting in which a man and woman were injured.

