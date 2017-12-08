ALVA, Okla. (AP) — The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation says two people have been arrested for the October beating death of a man in northwestern Oklahoma.
The OSBI said Friday that Brian Poggemeyer has been arrested on a second-degree murder complaint and Lisa Melton was arrested as an accessory to second-degree murder.
The two were arrested Wednesday in connection with the Oct. 4 death of Dustin Arthur Goodrich. Both are in custody and no attorneys are listed for them.
The OSBI says Goodrich was beaten in his home and later died after being taken to a hospital.
Most Read Stories
- Frederick Darren Berg, mastermind of Washington state's biggest Ponzi scheme, escapes from California prison
- Judge orders Whole Foods to reopen shuttered Bellevue Square 365 store
- If sexual harassment and misconduct allegations are true, Warren Moon is finished | Matt Calkins
- ‘I just wanted off the plane’: Sexual assaults often unreported by airlines, so Seattle woman starts campaign
- Goodbye to Seattle's 'Sandwich Nazi': Bakeman's is closing