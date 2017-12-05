SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Police say two Utah men are under arrest after search near a remote compound turned up two girls taken by their father to join an upstart sect relatives say is based around polygamy and doomsday.

Iron County Sheriff’s Lt. Del Schlosser said Tuesday the girls aged 4 and 8 were found cold but uninjured after deputies combed the desert near the makeshift compound made of storage containers on Monday.

Family members say father John Coltharp took the girls and their two brothers in mid-September, after meeting 34-year-old Samuel Shaffer and forming a group called Knights of The Crystal Blade.

Their disappearance touched off a desperate search by his ex-wife that culminated with the arrests of both Shaffer and Coltharp on suspicion of kidnapping and other charges.

No attorneys were immediately available for comment.