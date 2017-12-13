CHULA VISTA, Calif. (AP) — Chula Vista police have arrested two people in connection with the death of a man who was found inside an oil drum in San Diego Bay.

Police announced the arrests Wednesday of 52-year-old Timothy Cook of Chula Vista and 38-year-old Derrick Spurgeon of El Cajon. They’re being held on suspicion of murder in the death of Omar Medina.

The 28-year-old Chula Vista man went missing on Sept. 30. His decomposed body was found on Oct. 12 inside a 55-gallon drum floating in the Chula Vista harbor. It had been tied down by cinderblocks but apparently broke loose and surfaced.

Police haven’t said how Medina died or released a motive for the killing.