ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Two Georgia teens have been arrested and police are still searching for a third person tied to a shootout at a Goodwill store and drive-by shooting at a mobile home park.

Police in Athens said Monday that Ladaryan Tharasher and Jarvis Clark, both 18, are facing aggravated assault and gun charges. They were arrested after a witness provided a description of their car following the shooting at the Valley Mobile Home Park on March 30.

No one was injured in either shooting, but news outlets are reporting that at least five cars were damaged in the Goodwill parking lot.

Investigators said they found four guns in the car when they arrested the teens.

Police are searching for a third suspect.

Jail records don’t list attorneys for either teen.

___

Information from: WAGA-TV, http://www.myfoxatlanta.com