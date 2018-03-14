LITTLETON, N.C. (AP) — Officials in North Carolina say two men have been arrested after a Sunday school teacher was killed and her pastor husband severely injured in a home invasion robbery ended with a house fire.
Warren County District Attorney Mike Waters told reporters Wednesday that Kevin Munn and Lester Kearney are charged with first-degree murder.
Sheriff Johnny Williams said the couple arrived at their North Carolina home last Friday and found the robbers inside. Williams said the suspects made Nancy Alford withdraw $1,000 from a bank before forcing her and her husband, John Alford, into the home and setting it on fire. Williams says John Alford escaped but couldn’t rescue his wife.
Nancy Alford taught at Sanford Memorial Baptist Church in Brodnax, Virginia. John Alford was pastor there for 10 years.
