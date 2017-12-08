HONOLULU (AP) — Two people have been arrested in connection to the killing of a woman at a Honolulu vacation rental house.
Deputy Chief John McCarthy says the victim was cleaning the house before she was killed. The renters found her body in one of the rooms Thursday afternoon. He says the victim’s 8-year-old daughter was found uninjured but tied up in a different room.
Police say officer’s tracked down the dead woman’s vehicle to a Mililani parking lot and arrested a man and woman nearby.
Kevin Emery, who says he is the victim’s husband, tells Hawaii News Now that his wife was beat to death with a baseball bat.
Most Read Stories
- Frederick Darren Berg, mastermind of Washington state's biggest Ponzi scheme, escapes from California prison
- Judge orders Whole Foods to reopen shuttered Bellevue Square 365 store
- If sexual harassment and misconduct allegations are true, Warren Moon is finished | Matt Calkins
- Goodbye to Seattle's 'Sandwich Nazi': Bakeman's is closing
- Say what? Washington Huskies pull off wild 74-65 upset win over No. 2 Kansas
Hawaii News Now reports the victim and her daughter were found by vacationers renting the house.
Authorities didn’t immediately release a motive.