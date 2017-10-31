FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Police say a man and a woman were arrested after the woman’s 1-year-old child was found dead in a closet in a northwest Arkansas apartment.

Police in Fayetteville say the body was found Monday night inside a plastic container that was covered with blankets. The child is believed to have been dead for more than two weeks.

Police Sgt. Anthony Murphy says the 21-year-old man called police and said the child had fallen down stairs. Murphy says the man later told investigators he had placed his hand over the child’s mouth and shook the child.

The man was arrested on first-degree murder and abuse of a corpse warrants and the 21-year-old woman was arrested on a warrant of abuse of a corpse.

Court records do not show that formal charges have been filed.