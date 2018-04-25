WINDHAM, N.H. (AP) — Police say a pursuit that started with a man shooting out of a vehicle in Massachusetts ended about 20 miles away in New Hampshire when the vehicle crashed and the driver and a passenger were arrested.

Police say the chase started in Haverhill, Massachusetts, around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday. They said one of the men was shooting at an unknown target, but then started shooting at them after they gave chase.

The vehicle crashed in Windham, New Hampshire. The driver was immediately taken into custody. The passenger fled and was found at about 2:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Police identified the driver as 20-year-old Manuel Antonio Soto, of Haverhill, Massachusetts, and the passenger as 21-year-old Javonnie Chambers, of Berlin, New Hampshire. It wasn’t immediately known if they had lawyers and numbers couldn’t be found for them.