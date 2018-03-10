CARROLLTON, Texas (AP) — Two people have been arrested following a brawl involving two North Texas high school soccer teams that drew spectators from the sidelines and stands.
Carrollton police told The Dallas Morning News that a player was taken into custody along with an adult Friday and charged with assault.
The fight began toward the end of a game between Hebron and Lewisville when two players began arguing.
Video shows players wrestling to the ground and others piling on before a man rushes from the sideline and appears to strike a player in the face.
Both schools are in the Lewisville school district and district spokeswoman Amanda Brim told WFAA-TV that the behavior of players and fans was “clearly unacceptable.”