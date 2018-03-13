ZACHARY, La. (AP) — Two people have been arrested in connection with the death of an undercover police officer who was hit by a truck in Louisiana.

Baton Rouge area news outlets report that the victim was 41-year-old Christopher Lawton. Lawton, who was killed Monday night, was a reserve police officer and a firefighter in the city of Zachary.

Authorities report that 33-year-old Albert Franklin of Zachary faces charges including first-degree murder and hit-and-run; 30-year-old Ashley Chaney of Baker faces an obstruction of justice charge.

East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff Sid Gautreaux said the officer who was killed was working undercover with another Zachary police officer searching for a suspect wanted on felony drug charges. Lawton was struck by a U-Haul truck driven by a feeling suspect outside a Walmart in Baker.