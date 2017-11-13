MACON, Ga. (AP) — Authorities say two men have been charged in a shootout that took place in the parking lot of a Georgia convenience store.

The Telegraph of Macon reports 17-year-old Dequavious Howard and 36-year-old Deandre Williams are charged with aggravated assault.

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office says the two men fired gunshots at each other Saturday afternoon outside a Food Mart convenience store. Witnesses told deputies one man was standing in the parking lot shooting at the driver of an SUV, who returned fire.

No injuries were reported. Howard was arrested at the scene and Williams was taken into custody following a chase. It was not immediately known if either of the suspects had attorneys to represent them.

