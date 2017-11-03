WOBURN, Mass. (AP) — A 19-year-old man and a 51-year-old father have pleaded not guilty to charges stemming from the death of a 15-year-old boy at an alcohol-fueled underage party last year.
Prosecutors say 19-year-old Joseph Zagarella slammed Ethan Costello’s head on a concrete floor after Costello bumped into him during a party in Lowell in October 2016. Costello, of Tewksbury, died days later from his injuries.
Zagarella pleaded not guilty Thursday to manslaughter and other charges.
Thomas Ogden, who allegedly bought the alcohol for the party hosted by his 15-year-old daughter, pleaded not guilty to furnishing alcohol to minors.
Most Read Stories
- Can Seattle rezone away the racial divide in housing?
- Seven Mariners headed for free agency following the World Series
- Republican tax plan would hit Seattle, Eastside homebuyers dealing with pricey market
- 2 killed, 1 injured in Belltown shooting
- Funko stock plunges in 'worst first-day return for an IPO in 17 years'
Prosecutors say the party was supposed to be for about 10 people, but 60 to 80 showed up.
Zagarella’s lawyer said her client did not mean to hurt Costello. Ogden refused comment outside court.