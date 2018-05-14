WOBURN, Mass. (AP) — Two men have been arraigned in a Massachusetts high court for allegedly selling fentanyl to an undercover state trooper.

Prosecutors say 43-year-old Manuel Perez-Rosario and 48-year-old Juan Santana-Almanzar have been arraigned in Middlesex Superior Court Monday for allegedly selling over 800 grams of fentanyl to an undercover Massachusetts state police trooper at a Woburn hotel in January.

Perez-Rosario is charged with one count of trafficking over 10 grams of fentanyl and conspiracy to violate the state’s controlled substance act. Santana-Almanzar is also charged with conspiracy.

The defendants were indicted by a grand jury in March.

Both men are ordered to wear monitoring bracelets if they post bail before a June court date, which is set at $250,000 cash for Perez-Rosario, and $2,000 cash for Santana-Almanzar. Attorneys for both men could not be identified.