SRINAGAR, India (AP) — Police and locals say a civilian has been killed during anti-India protests in disputed Kashmir following a gunbattle that killed two rebels.
Top police officer Muneer Ahmed Khan says Indian troops cordoned off southern Litter village on a tip that militants were hiding in a civilian home.
Muneer says the militants tried to escape from the security cordon while firing their guns but soldiers gunned down them during a brief gunbattle.
As the fighting raged, anti-India protests erupted in Litter and neighboring villages, leading to clashes between rock-throwing residents and government forces who fired shotgun pellets and tear gas.
Many were reported injured in the clashes while a young man who was hit by bullets died in a hospital.
Rebels have been fighting against Indian rule since 1989.