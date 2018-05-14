MYAKKA CITY, Fla. (AP) — Two alligators have been found dead with their tails missing in Florida.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission told news outlets they were contacted Sunday about the alligators discovered in Myakka City. FWC spokeswoman Melody Kilborn says officers went to the scene and collected images of the reptiles.

FWC law enforcement officials confirmed Monday they are investigating but additional information was not available.

Crystal Ingramm tells The Sarasota Herald-Tribune that she and her husband had found the gators in a grassy area along a road. Ingramm says they were roughly 3-feet (1-meter) long and it appeared their tails were cut off.

In Florida, it is illegal to injure or kill an alligator. But, hunting them is permitted during the statewide season that begins Aug. 15 and ends Nov. 1.

___

Information from: Sarasota (Fla.) Herald-Tribune, http://www.heraldtribune.com