DULUTH, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota State Patrol says three people, including a young child, died when the driver of an SUV headed the wrong way on the interstate in Duluth struck another vehicle head-on.

The patrol says both drivers and a toddler were killed and three others were injured in the collision on Interstate 35 about 1 a.m. Monday. Authorities say 23-year-old Aaron Dame was driving north in the southbound lanes when the crash occurred. Dame was killed. A 22-year-old female passenger was seriously injured.

Twenty-six-year-old Duanda Robinson was driving the other SUV and was killed along with 2-year-old Damiah Anderson. A 22-year-old female passenger from Minneapolis and a child younger than 1 were injured.