STURGIS, S.D. (AP) — Two adults and a boy injured in a weekend home fire in Sturgis are being treated at hospitals in Colorado.

The fire broke out about 5:15 a.m. Saturday. The boy and three adults were able to escape the home, but one man had to be rescued by police officers.

The Black Hills Pioneer reports the injured were identified as two adult children and a grandson of homeowners Bill and Cherie McKee.

Fire Department spokesman Lee Stroschine tells the Rapid City Journal the fire is thought to have started in the kitchen area, but the specific cause is still under investigation.

Stroschine says there were no smoke detectors in the home. Fire Chief Shawn Barrows tells the Pioneer that the boy awoke, realized he couldn’t breathe, and yelled to wake the others.