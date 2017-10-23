ELLICOTT CITY, Md. (AP) — Police say two adults and two high-school students have suffered minor injuries after a school bus crash on a Maryland highway.

Howard County Police say the accident occurred just before 7 a.m. Monday as the bus pulled onto northbound U.S. 29 near Ellicott City.

The bus flipped onto its side after the driver lost control for reasons police say are still unknown. Police say the bus was then hit by a car.

The injured students are 15-year-olds who attend Mt. Hebron High School.

The crash necessitated the close of northbound U.S. 29 Monday morning.